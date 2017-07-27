Matthew Good Preps Another Solo Album

Stalwart Canadian music soldier Matthew Good is busy in his secret underground lair bolting together a new solo album, and a couple of weeks ago, he gave us a taste of it in the form of Decades.

He’s been playing the tune live recently, and has now coughed up a video for it. The track will be included on his as-yet-untitled disc this fall; the video was directed by Elliott Montello and stars Max Jenkins, who plays Will Robinson in the Lost In Space remake.

In a media release, Good says, “This is a song about the realization of the personal price you pay being an artist for decades. Max was absolutely phenomenal, as was Alan, and everyone involved in the production. From the minute things got going we knew we were watching a rare talent and it only served to increase everyone’s enthusiasm. Few actors can do that, let alone at 12 years old.”

Matthew Good is crisscrossing The Great White North at the moment, with the reformed Midnight Oil (complete with Peter Garrett) joining him on some dates.

08/12 Kelowna BC – Cedarcreek Estate Winery

08/23 Montreal QC – Place Des Arts (with Midnight Oil)

08/25 Toronto ON – Budweiser Stage (with Midnight Oil)

08/26 Niagara Falls ON – Scotiabank Convention Centre

