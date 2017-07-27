 Skip to Content
Here Comes Another One From Ringo Starr’s New Album

By Scott James
-
July 27, 2017 06:42 pm
Victoria, BC, Canada
There’s certainly no shortage of guest stars on Ringo Starr‘s latest album Give More Love:  on the track he released today, he’s joined by Paul McCartney, Joe Walsh, Steve Lukather and Edgar WinterWe’re On The Road Again is one of several songs on which Ringo and Paul worked together; the album will be released Friday September 15.  The embedded Vevo video below seemed to be acting cranky on many sites at posting time;  in case it’s still not working as you read this, Rolling Stone appears to have a working version right over here.

