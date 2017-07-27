Birthday Boy Mick Jagger Unleashes Two New Music Videos

Mick Jagger turned 74 yesterday, and today he unwrapped a couple of birthday gifts — from him to his fans.

The Rolling Stones frontman released two new music videos: the politically tinged England Lost and Get A Grip. “I started writing these two songs a few weeks back and wanted to get them out to you straight away,” he tweeted. England Lost is “about a feeling that we are in a difficult moment in our history,” he said. “It’s about the unknowability about where you are and the feeling of insecurity.”

As for Get A Grip: “Despite all those things that are happening, you gotta get on with your own life, be yourself and attempt to create your own destiny.”

The Stones are currently assembling a new album of original material. Says Jagger, “We’ve been in the studio recording. All new songs. We’ve been working on that, and we’ll keep working on it until we get it right.”

Love, Dr. Scott James



Subscribe to Scott’s Now posts via RSS



Report A Typo