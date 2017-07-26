Iron Maiden Singer Bruce Dickinson’s Memoir

“It was flattering to be approached to write a book about my experiences and it seems an appropriate time to do this.” says Dickinson.

HarperNonFiction publishing director Jack Fogg said, “There’s no one like Bruce. Which other rock musician can fly a 747, or fence at an international level? He’s a total one-off; engaging, funny, warm, self-deprecating — a British eccentric in its very best form. His book will be outstanding and I am so delighted we get to publish it and work with him.”

The 59 year-old joined English metal band Iron Maiden in 1981, replacing original vocalist Paul Di’Anno. His debut was on their 1982 album The Number of The Beast. Iron Maiden has sold over 90 million albums worldwide.