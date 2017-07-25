The Comings and Goings of Netflix August 2017

One month left of summer! Just thought I’d put that out there.
There’s lots of fun stuff headed to Netflix soon, like this gem:
First though, here’s a look at what’s leaving in August:
August 1st
- Fantastic Four
August 2nd
- Run All Night
August 4th
- Ultimate Spider-Man Season 1
August 10th
- American Pie Presents: Band Camp
- Deuce Bigalow: European Gigalo
- Notting Hill
August 11th
- Sleeping Beauty
August 28th
- Goodbye To All That
August 31st
- The Hotwives of Orlando
And what’ll you find on Netflix this August:
August 1st
- Awake: A Dream from Standing Rock
- Boychoir
- Dawn of the Planet of the Apes
- Ex Machina
- It Follows
- Jackie
- Land Girls – Series 1 – 3
- Maz Jobrani: Immigrant
- Opening Night
- Planet of the Apes
- Ripper Street Season 5
- Rules Don’t Apply
- Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments – Season 2 Part B
- Still Alice
- Surviving Escobar: Alias JJ – Season 1
- The Man from U.N.C.L.E
- The Royal House of Windsor Season 1
- Walking with the Enemy
- Woman in Gold
- Words and Pictures
August 2nd
- Hook
- The Founder
August 3rd
- The Truman Show
August 4th
- Alan Saldaña: Mi vida de pobre
- Chelsea Season 2 – New Episodes Weekly
- Icarus
- Insidious: Chapter 3
- Voltron: Legendary Defender Season 3
- Wet Hot American Summer: 10 Years Later (Limited Series)
August 8th
- My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic Season 7 Ep. 1-13
August 10th
- Psycho (1998)
- Ricki and the Flash
August 11th
- Allied
- Atypical Season 1
- Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh
- Naked
- White Gold Season 1
August 14th
- Pan
August 15th
- All These Sleepless Nights
- Barbecue
- Brad Paisley’s Comedy Rodeo
- The Sweet Life
August 16th
- Lee Daniels’ The Butler
- RV
August 17th
- Minority Report
August 18th
- Dinotrux Season 5
- Glitter Force Doki Doki
- Marvel’s The Defenders Season 1
- The Bye Bye Man
August 21st
- Unacknowledged
August 22nd
- How To Get Away With Murder Season 3
- Lynne Koplitz: Hormonal Beast
- The Blacklist Season 4
- The Intern
August 23rd
- Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
August 24th
- Fences
- School of Rock
- Sixteen Candles
August 25th
- Death Note
- Disjointed Part 1
- Dreamworks Dragons: Race to the Edge
- Love and Mercy
- The Mist Season 1
August 26th
- Personal Shopper
August 29th
- Bring it on: Worldwide #Cheersmack
- Ryan Hamilton: Happy Face
August 20th
- The Perfect Guy
- War Room
Source: MobileSyrup MtlBlog
Happy Netflixing! ~Megan
