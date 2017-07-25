The Comings and Goings of Netflix August 2017

One month left of summer! Just thought I’d put that out there.

There’s lots of fun stuff headed to Netflix soon, like this gem:

First though, here’s a look at what’s leaving in August:

August 1st

Fantastic Four

August 2nd

Run All Night

August 4th

Ultimate Spider-Man Season 1

August 10th

American Pie Presents: Band Camp

Deuce Bigalow: European Gigalo

Notting Hill

August 11th

Sleeping Beauty

August 28th

Goodbye To All That

August 31st

The Hotwives of Orlando

And what’ll you find on Netflix this August:

August 1st

Awake: A Dream from Standing Rock

Boychoir

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes

Ex Machina

It Follows

Jackie

Land Girls – Series 1 – 3

Maz Jobrani: Immigrant

Opening Night

Planet of the Apes

Ripper Street Season 5

Rules Don’t Apply

Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments – Season 2 Part B

Still Alice

Surviving Escobar: Alias JJ – Season 1

The Man from U.N.C.L.E

The Royal House of Windsor Season 1

Walking with the Enemy

Woman in Gold

Words and Pictures

August 2nd

Hook

The Founder

August 3rd

The Truman Show

August 4th

Alan Saldaña: Mi vida de pobre

Chelsea Season 2 – New Episodes Weekly

Icarus

Insidious: Chapter 3

Voltron: Legendary Defender Season 3

Wet Hot American Summer: 10 Years Later (Limited Series)

August 8th

My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic Season 7 Ep. 1-13

August 10th

Psycho (1998)

Ricki and the Flash

August 11th

Allied

Atypical Season 1

Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh

Naked

White Gold Season 1

August 14th

Pan

August 15th

All These Sleepless Nights

Barbecue

Brad Paisley’s Comedy Rodeo

The Sweet Life

August 16th

Lee Daniels’ The Butler

RV

August 17th

Minority Report

August 18th

Dinotrux Season 5

Glitter Force Doki Doki

Marvel’s The Defenders Season 1

The Bye Bye Man

August 21st

Unacknowledged

August 22nd

How To Get Away With Murder Season 3

Lynne Koplitz: Hormonal Beast

The Blacklist Season 4

The Intern

August 23rd

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

August 24th

Fences

School of Rock

Sixteen Candles

August 25th

Death Note

Disjointed Part 1

Dreamworks Dragons: Race to the Edge

Love and Mercy

The Mist Season 1

August 26th

Personal Shopper

August 29th

Bring it on: Worldwide #Cheersmack

Ryan Hamilton: Happy Face

August 20th

The Perfect Guy

War Room

Source: MobileSyrup MtlBlog

Happy Netflixing! ~Megan