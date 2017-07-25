 Skip to Content
The Comings and Goings of Netflix August 2017

By Megan Gibson
-
July 25, 2017 03:36 am
One month left of summer! Just thought I’d put that out there.

There’s lots of fun stuff headed to Netflix soon, like this gem:

First though, here’s a look at what’s leaving in August:

August 1st

  • Fantastic Four

August 2nd

  • Run All Night

August 4th

  • Ultimate Spider-Man Season 1

August 10th

  • American Pie Presents: Band Camp
  • Deuce Bigalow: European Gigalo
  • Notting Hill

August 11th

  • Sleeping Beauty

August 28th

  • Goodbye To All That

August 31st

  • The Hotwives of Orlando

And what’ll you find on Netflix this August:

August 1st

  • Awake: A Dream from Standing Rock
  • Boychoir
  • Dawn of the Planet of the Apes
  • Ex Machina
  • It Follows
  • Jackie
  • Land Girls – Series 1 – 3
  • Maz Jobrani: Immigrant
  • Opening Night
  • Planet of the Apes
  • Ripper Street Season 5
  • Rules Don’t Apply
  • Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments – Season 2 Part B
  • Still Alice
  • Surviving Escobar: Alias JJ – Season 1
  • The Man from U.N.C.L.E
  • The Royal House of Windsor Season 1
  • Walking with the Enemy
  • Woman in Gold
  • Words and Pictures

August 2nd

  • Hook
  • The Founder

August 3rd

  • The Truman Show

August 4th

  • Alan Saldaña: Mi vida de pobre
  • Chelsea Season 2 – New Episodes Weekly
  • Icarus
  • Insidious: Chapter 3
  • Voltron: Legendary Defender Season 3
  • Wet Hot American Summer: 10 Years Later (Limited Series)

August 8th

  • My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic Season 7 Ep. 1-13

August 10th

  • Psycho (1998)
  • Ricki and the Flash

August 11th

  • Allied
  • Atypical Season 1
  • Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh
  • Naked
  • White Gold Season 1

August 14th

  • Pan

August 15th

  • All These Sleepless Nights
  • Barbecue
  • Brad Paisley’s Comedy Rodeo
  • The Sweet Life

August 16th

  • Lee Daniels’ The Butler
  • RV

August 17th

  • Minority Report

August 18th

  • Dinotrux Season 5
  • Glitter Force Doki Doki
  • Marvel’s The Defenders Season 1
  • The Bye Bye Man

August 21st

  • Unacknowledged

August 22nd

  • How To Get Away With Murder Season 3
  • Lynne Koplitz: Hormonal Beast
  • The Blacklist Season 4
  • The Intern

August 23rd

  • Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

August 24th

  • Fences
  • School of Rock
  • Sixteen Candles

August 25th

  • Death Note
  • Disjointed Part 1
  • Dreamworks Dragons: Race to the Edge
  • Love and Mercy
  • The Mist Season 1

August 26th

  • Personal Shopper

August 29th

  • Bring it on: Worldwide #Cheersmack
  • Ryan Hamilton: Happy Face

August 20th

  • The Perfect Guy
  • War Room

Source: MobileSyrup MtlBlog

Happy Netflixing! ~Megan

 

