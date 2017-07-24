Rolling Stones: Studio-bound, Very Soon

Rolling Stones axe-man Keith Richards says the band are heading into the studio “very shortly” to lay down their first album of original tunes since 2005.

On Ask Keith Richards on his YouTube channel, Keef is queried: “Are you inspired to get back in the studio with the Stones and do some more recording?”, to which he replies, “Yes, yes, we are — very, very shortly.”

Twelve years back, the Stones released A Bigger Bang; that was followed last year by a traditional blues cover album, Blue & Lonesome. “Cutting some new stuff and considering where to take it next,” he says. “Blue & Lonesome caught us a little bit by surprise in that we figured it was something we had to do, but we didn’t expect the response.”

As for the possibly de rigueur Volume Two of Blue & Lonesome: “I don’t think we’re going to sucker into that straight away, but it wouldn’t take a twist of the arm to do some more of that. It’s such fun to record, and there’s plenty more where that came from.”

