Obit: Kenny Shields of Streetheart, age 69

Kenny Shields, lead singer of classic rockers Streetheart has died. He was 69.

Shields died Friday July 21 in Winnipeg, where he underwent cardiac surgery. In early July, Kenny Shields and Streetheart had announced the cancellation of remaining summer tour dates due to Shield’s serious heart issues. He has been diagnosed with hypoxia, which was causing a deficiency in the amount of blood and oxygen getting to the brain.

Doctors were working to find ways to help Shields “but in the end, his heart was just too weak,” said bandmate Jeff Neill, who knew Shields since 1977.

“The ones that he loved were by his side and he wasn’t in pain. And he just slipped away. He was sort of at peace with the world. It’s a very humbling experience when you go in and you see one of your very best friends like that, and the courage that he had there was quite something.”

Fans on Vancouver Island last saw Kenny Shields and Streetheart, this past May at the Laketown Rock Festival in Lake Cowichan.

In it’s heyday, Streetheart earned six gold albums, four platinum albums, a gold single, two Ampex Golden Reel awards, a Music Express People’s Choice Award as Most Popular Canadian Act and a Juno Award.

Classic rock staples of Streetheart include Action, Hollywood, Here Comes the Night, the Rolling Stones cover Under My Thumb, Tin Soldier originally by Small Faces, Look In Your Eyes, What Kind of Love Is This, One More Time, and Snow White.

In September 2003, Kenny Shields and Streetheart were inducted into the Western Canadian Music Association Hall of Fame.

Shields was born and raised in the farming community of Nokomis, Sask., in 1947. Shields’s wife and daughter were with him when he died in Winnipeg hospital.