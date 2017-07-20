Obit: Chester Bennington, Linkin Park vocalist, age 41

Linkin Park lead singer Chester Bennington has died. His body was found at a private home in Los Angeles on Thursday July 20, apparent suicide by hanging.

Band member Mike Shinoda confirmed the news of Bennington’s death on Twitter: “Shocked and heartbroken, but it’s true. An official statement will come out as soon as we have one.”

Formed in 1996, Linkin Park have sold more than 70 million albums worldwide and have two Grammy Awards. Billboard ranked Linkin Park No. 19 on the Best Artists of the Decade chart.

The band gained a mainstream following with their work on the Transformers: Revenge of The Fallen soundtrack in 2009. “New Divide” received rave reviews from critics and is one of the most acclaimed songs of Linkin Park’s discography.

Bennington was said to be close to Soundgarden vocalist Chris Cornell, who took his own life in May. Bennington wrote an open letter to Chris Cornell on news of his death, saying: “You have inspired me in ways you could never have known… I can’t imagine a world without you in it.”

Bennington leaves a wife, and six children from two marriages.