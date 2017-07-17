Disaster Aid Canada: Items Needed

More than 39,000 British Columbians are under evacuation, more on alert.

Disaster Aid Canada is having an open house Monday July 17 and Wednesday July 19, 9am-4pm for collection of urgently needed basic personal items and cash donations.

The Evacuee Centre in Prince George requires 2000 kits to be dispersed this week alone. A flight leaves on Thursday for Prince George. See the most urgently needed items below.