Victoria Day in Victoria!

The Queen city has a lot going on to celebrate Victoria Day this Monday.
- 119th Island Farms Victoria Day Parade (9am – 11am Mayfair Mall to Humboldt St.)
- Celebration Square is from 8am – 2pm in Centennial Square
- Victoria Day Block Party 1-5 @ Humboldt (Gov’t and Douglas)
Good to note:
Parking will be free at the City’s five parkades and at on-street meters on Victoria Day. Note: on-street parking will not be available along the parade route.
If I missed any Victoria Day celebrations – add them in the comments below!
~Megan
