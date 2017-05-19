QMS May 19

 Skip to Content
By Graham Caddy
May 19, 2017 09:52 am
Ed and Cliff are on days off until May 29th. Scott James will be eggsitting in the interim.

We run The Q! Morning Show’s Money Launderin’ Machine Fridays at 8:40AM. We heave our golf balls in the dryer and give it a spin. The dryer predicts which numbers we will play in the Lotto Max for the week. Each week, all 9 of our listeners also get in the draw.

That was fun! had Cory Small of The Victoria Shamrocks in to be a guest button pusher on the Dryer this week. The numbers that came out of the dryer for this Friday, May 19th Lotto Max draw for $37 million are: 12,13,19,21,32,37,40.

