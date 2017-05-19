QMS May 19

Ed and Cliff are on days off until May 29th. Scott James will be eggsitting in the interim.

We run The Q! Morning Show’s Money Launderin’ Machine Fridays at 8:40AM. We heave our golf balls in the dryer and give it a spin. The dryer predicts which numbers we will play in the Lotto Max for the week. Each week, all 9 of our listeners also get in the draw.

That was fun! had Cory Small of The Victoria Shamrocks in to be a guest button pusher on the Dryer this week. The numbers that came out of the dryer for this Friday, May 19th Lotto Max draw for $37 million are: 12,13,19,21,32,37,40.