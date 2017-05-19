Lee Aaron Speaks

Lee Aaron has been navigating the tricky highways and backroads of the music business for 35 years now; the “Metal Queen” image may be the first thing that pops into your mind when you hear her name, but, as she reminded me during our chat today, she’s much more than just a one dimensional rock chick. Over the years, she’s explored jazz, blues, grunge, alternative rock and other genres, and although her latest album Fire And Gasoline sees her returning to her rock roots, if you listen closely, you’ll still hear some of those jazz and blues influences.

Lee got on the phone with me to talk about the evolution of the music industry, the close-to-home inspiration for Tom Boy from the Fire And Gasoline album (hint: that inspiration appears with Lee in the video above), a 1983 gig for a literally captive audience which would have made The Man In Black proud, and more:

The straight-up rock incarnation of Lee Aaron plays the Mary Winspear in Sidney tonight at 8; tickets are $39.90 and available here.

