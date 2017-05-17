David Gogo Plays Cst. Sarah Beckett Scholarship Benefit Show

It’s hard to believe, but Wednesday April 05 marked one year since West Shore RCMP Constable Sarah Beckett was killed in the line of duty. A scholarship has been set up to honor her memory, and our Nanaimo pal David Gogo is stepping up for the cause.

David plays Dave Dunnett Community Theatre at Oak Bay High School, 2121 Cadboro Bay Road, this Saturday May 20. Doors open at 700pm with the show at 730pm; general admission tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door, with all proceeds going to the scholarship. Tickets are available at Langford City Hall at 877 Goldstream Avenue, Langford Fire Rescue Hall #1 at 2625 Peatt Road, Shoppers Drug Mart in Sooke’s Evergreen Shopping Centre, Bitez Sandwich Bar at 310 Goldstream Avenue, Russell Books on Fort Street and at Ivy’s Book Shop, 2188 Oak Bay Avenue.

This show is sponsored by The City Of Langford, The Goldstream News Gazette, Westside Instaprint and the Holiday Inn Express Colwood.

David ventured in to the Rock Research Center from his secret underground Nanaimo lair today.

