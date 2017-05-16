 Skip to Content
ON AIR NOW2:00 PM - 6:00 PMRyan Awram
listen live
Home

Neil Young And Bruce Cockburn Among This Year’s Canadian Songwriters Hall Of Fame Inductees — Wait, What, They’re Not In There Already?

By Scott James
-
May 16, 2017 12:39 pm
Victoria, BC, Canada / 100.3 The Q!
Neil Young And Bruce Cockburn Among This Year's Canadian Songwriters Hall Of Fame Inductees -- Wait, What, They're Not In There Already?

The Canadian Songwriters Hall Of Fame has revealed its next batch of inductees, who will be feted at a ceremony in Toronto this fall.

Neil Young, Bruce Cockburn, Beau Dommage and Stéphane Venne will take their places in the Hall Saturday September 23, in a bilingual ceremony at Massey Hall.  Inductees and spectators will see tributes from Arkells, Damien Robitaille, Blackie and the Rodeo Kings, William Prince, Buffy Sainte-Marie, Daniel Lavoie, Don Ross, Élage Diouf, France D’amour, Florence K, Julie Payette, k.d. lang, Randy Bachman, and Whitehorse.  As well as live performances, show organizers are promising “moving stories” (most likely not the change of address variety) and “stunning visuals”.

Tickets for the big bash go on sale this Friday at 7am Pacific time, and there’s much more information right over here.

terminator-thumbs-up-icon

Love, Dr. Scott James

Subscribe to Scott’s Now posts via RSS

Report A Typo

Comments

Leave a Reply

Latest

More

Trending

More
!