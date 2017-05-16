Neil Young And Bruce Cockburn Among This Year's Canadian Songwriters Hall Of Fame Inductees -- Wait, What, They're Not In There Already?

The Canadian Songwriters Hall Of Fame has revealed its next batch of inductees, who will be feted at a ceremony in Toronto this fall.

Neil Young, Bruce Cockburn, Beau Dommage and Stéphane Venne will take their places in the Hall Saturday September 23, in a bilingual ceremony at Massey Hall. Inductees and spectators will see tributes from Arkells, Damien Robitaille, Blackie and the Rodeo Kings, William Prince, Buffy Sainte-Marie, Daniel Lavoie, Don Ross, Élage Diouf, France D’amour, Florence K, Julie Payette, k.d. lang, Randy Bachman, and Whitehorse. As well as live performances, show organizers are promising “moving stories” (most likely not the change of address variety) and “stunning visuals”.

Tickets for the big bash go on sale this Friday at 7am Pacific time, and there’s much more information right over here.

