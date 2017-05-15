 Skip to Content
Win Your Run Of Engagement Passes For Two To See The Wall On The Q’s Rockline

By Scott James
-
May 15, 2017 11:10 am
Victoria, BC, Canada / 100.3 The Q!
In The Wall, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and John Cena are American soldiers pinned down by an Iraqi sniper, with only a ramshackle wall standing between them and death.

I have a stack of run of engagement passes for two, and you can win yours this week (Monday May 15 through Friday May 19).  Join me for Rockline just after Kirk Mason‘s noon news, and if you’re the first one to give me the daily code word from the film (on the phone at 250 475 100.3), I’l set you up with one of those passes, and you can go see the film any time it’s in Cineplex theaters.

Monday’s codeword:  Spotter

terminator-thumbs-up-icon

Love, Dr. Scott James

