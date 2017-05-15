Jesse Roper Previews Music From His New Album, Gets StoryHive Funding

StoryHive is a Telus initiative which provides production grants and distribution opportunities for Western Canadian artists, based on community voting. One of the latest to get the green light on StoryHive is our talented Metchosin boy, Jesse Roper. The pitch video for Cherry, from Jesse’s new album Access To Infinity, was created by Shiraz Higgins, who’s worked with Jesse on several other projects.

Jesse recorded the Access To Infinity album at Vancouver’s famed Warehouse Studios with Ian Davenport (July Talk, Band Of Skulls). The album is due out this summer.

Love, Dr. Scott James



