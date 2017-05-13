New Seasons & Movies Headed To Netflix Soon

Netflix has some heavy weights coming soon! Some new seasons (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, House of Cards) and blockbusters movies (Magic Mike XXL, San Andreas).
- May 16th – Tracy Morgan Staying Alive (Standup)
- May 19th – Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season 3
- May 19th – The Keepers
- May 20th – Magic Mike XXL
- May 21st – Moonlight
- May 21st – Silver Linings Playbook
- May 22nd – San Andreas
- May 24th – Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 4
- May 26th – Bloodline Season 3
- May 26th – War Machine
- May 30th – Marvel’s Doctor Strange
- May 30th – House of Cards Season 5
- May 30th – Sarah Silverman: A Speck of Dust (Standup)
What’s already been added
- May 1st – Richard Pryor: Icon (Documentary)
- May 2nd – Maria Bamford: Old Baby May (Standup)
- May 4th – The Last Kingdom Season 2 Season Finale
- May 5th – Sense 8 Season 2
- May 5th – Mars Generation
- May 5th – Chelsea Season 2
- May 9th – Norm Macdonald’s Hitler’s Dog, Gossip and Trickery (Standup)
- May 10th – Deepwater Horizon
- May 12th – Master of None Season 2
- May 12th – Mindhorn
- May 12th – Get Me Roger Stone (Documentary)
- May 12th – Sahara
Just a reminder of what’s leaving
- May 15th – Safe House
- May 19th – The Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes – Season 2
- May 23rd – Boychoir
~Megan
