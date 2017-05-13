 Skip to Content
New Seasons & Movies Headed To Netflix Soon

By Megan Gibson
-
May 13, 2017 07:34 pm
Victoria, BC, Canada / 100.3 The Q!
Netflix has some heavy weights coming soon! Some new seasons (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, House of Cards) and blockbusters movies (Magic Mike XXL, San Andreas).

  • May 16th – Tracy Morgan Staying Alive (Standup)
  • May 19th – Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season 3
  • May 19th – The Keepers
  • May 20th – Magic Mike XXL
  • May 21st – Moonlight
  • May 21st – Silver Linings Playbook
  • May 22nd – San Andreas
  • May 24th – Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 4
  • May 26th – Bloodline Season 3
  • May 26th – War Machine
  • May 30th – Marvel’s Doctor Strange
  • May 30th – House of Cards Season 5
  • May 30th – Sarah Silverman: A Speck of Dust (Standup)

What’s already been added

  • May 1st – Richard Pryor: Icon (Documentary)
  • May 2nd – Maria Bamford: Old Baby May (Standup)
  • May 4th – The Last Kingdom Season 2 Season Finale
  • May 5th – Sense 8 Season 2
  • May 5th – Mars Generation
  • May 5th – Chelsea Season 2
  • May 9th – Norm Macdonald’s Hitler’s Dog, Gossip and Trickery (Standup)
  • May 10th – Deepwater Horizon
  • May 12th – Master of None Season 2
  • May 12th – Mindhorn
  • May 12th – Get Me Roger Stone (Documentary)
  • May 12th – Sahara

Just a reminder of what’s leaving

  • May 15th – Safe House
  • May 19th – The Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes – Season 2
  • May 23rd – Boychoir

~Megan

 

