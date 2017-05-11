 Skip to Content
The Q’s Rockline Theme Thursday With Scott James 051117: Mother’s Day

By Scott James
-
May 11, 2017 12:00 am
Victoria, BC, Canada / 100.3 The Q!
In case it slipped your mind, it’s this Sunday OMIGOD IT’S THIS SUNDAY I FORGOT WHAT AM I GONNA DO

Well … good luck.  You could always win that $850 Bear Mountain staycation for Mom from Ed Bain on The Q Morning Show … or maybe my last Steamship Grill And Bar $100 gift certificate on the final Sailin’ Song tomorrow.

In any case, we’ll be recognizing hard working fabulous moms everywhere on The Q’s Rockline Theme Thursday today, as we play rock songs with references to moms, or mommies, or mamas, or, hey — maybe even “mother” — in their titles.

If you have a particular song in mind, send me an e-mail — or check in with me just after Kirk Mason‘s noon news at 250 475 100.3.

Here are some musical selections which would probably get the giddy-up signal from the Rockline Theme Thursday judging panel today:

Love, Dr. Scott James

!