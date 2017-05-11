Leeroy Stagger Chats With Scott James

Leeroy Stagger is back on the Island tonight, playing a benefit show for Disaster Aid Canada‘s Soap For Hope initiative at the Disaster Aid warehouse, 426 William Street in Esquimalt. The show starts at 630pm; tickets are $15 in advance via Leeroy’s website, and $20 at the door. You can RSVP here.

Leeroy called from his comfy chair on the Spirit Of Vancouver Island for a quick chat about the show, and we played one of the other new tracks from his Love Versus album.

