Win A $100 Steamship Grill And Bar Gift Certificate With Scott James’ Sailin’ Song

The Steamship Grill and Bar is known far and wide for its awe-inspiring patio — and I want you to experience it for yourself.

Listen for the Sailin’ Song this week (Monday May 08 through Friday May 12) between 10am and 11am, be caller nine at 250 475 100.3 when you hear it, and you’ll be enjoying $100 worth of tasty times at the Steamship Grill and Bar courtesy of Mr. Q.

Monday’s Sailin’ Song: Styx — Come Sail Away

Love, Dr. Scott James



Subscribe to Scott’s Contest posts via RSS



Report A Typo