Win prizes from Bear Mountain Resort

100.3 The Q! is giving away a “Stay-cation” to The Westin Bear Mountain Resort and $50 Restaurant Gift Cards all this week!

Summer Nights are better when you enjoy the view from their expansive patio, complete with fire pits! Enjoy a signature cocktail or pint from the Masters Lounge, or a glass of wine and inspired west coast fare from Bella if you are the daily winner of the $50 GC! This is a seriously nice patio, the perfect place to celebrate the warmer weather with friends- and if you can do it courtesy of The Q! – well, even better!

Listen to The Q! Morning Show from May 8th – 12th for a chance to win the daily prize $50 to enjoy some food or drinks on one of the fabulous patios. Daily winners are also entered in the Grand Prize Draw on Friday for a chance to enjoy one night’s hotel stay at The Westin– including breakfast for two- and two rounds of golf! Total value of this Grand Prize is over $850!

Check out all the amenities that Bear Mountain Resort has to offer, including the opening of their patios for the season, by clicking here.