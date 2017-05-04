The Q’s Rockline Theme Thursday With Scott James 050417: Star Wars Day (May The Fourth Be With You)

Today, as I’m sure you’re well AWEAH, is Star Wars Day. Because May The Fourth Be With You, and all that. We can actually thank Margaret Thatcher and her merry band of Conservatives rather than George Lucas for foisting SWD upon the planet: when Maggie assumed her position as UK Prime Minister on May 04 1979 — two years after the first Star Wars film was released — the party placed a congratulatory ad in The London Evening News, which read “May the Fourth Be with You, Maggie. Congratulations.”

So, on today’s Rockline Theme Thursday, we’re going to play rock songs with “star” or “stars” or some variation thereof in their titles.

If you have a particular song in mind, send me an e-mail — or check in with me just after Kirk Mason‘s noon news at 250 475 100.3.

Here are some musical selections which would probably get the giddy-up signal from the Rockline Theme Thursday judging panel today:

