Mr. Floatie To Retire As Movement Begins On Sewage Treatment Plant

By Scott James
-
May 04, 2017 10:06 am
Victoria Mayor and chair of the Core Area’s Liquid Waste Management committee Lisa Helps is traveling to Seattle along with Tourism Victoria President and CEO Paul Nursey to be part of the long-anticipated retirement party for Mr. Floatie — the mascot who’s associated with the region’s practice of releasing sewage into the Salish Sea.

Although there was often mumbling that the whole thing would go into the toilet, after working with their Seattle counterparts and government officials for the past two years, the Capital Regional  District Board reached a decision to proceed with construction on a tertiary sewage treatement plant at McLoughlin Point in September of last year.

Mr. Floatie, who is no doubt quite pooped from his many personal appearances, could not be reached for comment.  His retirement party in Seattle promises to be a flush — er, plush — affair, and is being hosted by Canadian Consul General James Hill.  More information on the Wastewater Treatment Project can be found right over this way.

Love, Dr. Scott James

