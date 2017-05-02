 Skip to Content
Something For The Well-Trained Traveler In Japan

By Scott James
-
May 02, 2017 11:52 am
Japan just unveiled a luxurious train which is going to make just about every other train insanely jealous.

Expansive windows affording ultra-scenic vistas, custom-designed nickel silver cutlery and cypress bathtubs are just a few of the amenities awaiting passengers on the new sleeper train which hit the tracks yesterday — and it’s pretty amazing.

The new Train Suite Shiki-shima, which was developed over the past three years, is operated by JR East.  The South China Morning Post reports that demand is already through the roof, with a lottery for launch day seats oversubscribed 76 times.  Which is not surprising, really — just look at one of the observation cars at each end of train:

Train Suite Shiki-shima

You’ll need more than pocket change to get on board:  A single trip costs a minimum of $US2,865, for either a two or four day journey, and full tilt trips can exceed $8,500 — understandable given the fact that the train only accommodates 34 passengers.

Train Suite Shiki-shima

The dining hall looks alright:

 

train-03

And the snoozing accommodations seem to be fairly acceptable:

 

train-04

I would like to move in.  When can I move in?

 

train-05

terminator-thumbs-up-icon

Love, Dr. Scott James

