QMS Thursday May 2

Great fundraiser for our good friend Pam out at Broken Promises.

We run The Q! Morning Show’s Money Launderin’ Machine Fridays at 8:40AM. We heave our golf balls in the dryer and give it a spin. The dryer predicts which numbers we will play in the Lotto Max for the week. Each week, all 9 of our listeners also get in the draw.

Here are the numbers for the Friday, April 28th draw: 1,5,26,27,34,36,46

Dang…Bowler Ben Ketola sets world record with fastest 300 game.

Wow… That’s powerful stuff right there.