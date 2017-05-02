 Skip to Content
QMS Thursday May 2

By Graham Caddy
May 02, 2017 09:25 am
Victoria, BC, Canada / 100.3 The Q!

Great fundraiser for our good friend Pam out at Broken Promises.

second-chance

 

We run The Q! Morning Show’s Money Launderin’ Machine Fridays at 8:40AM. We heave our golf balls in the dryer and give it a spin. The dryer predicts which numbers we will play in the Lotto Max for the week. Each week, all 9 of our listeners also get in the draw.

Here are the numbers for the Friday, April 28th draw: 1,5,26,27,34,36,46

money-launderin-20170428

Dang…Bowler Ben Ketola sets world record with fastest 300 game.

Wow… That’s powerful stuff right there.

