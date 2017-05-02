Bye Bye Dad’s Chocolate Chip Cookies

Dad’s Chocolate Chip Cookies had been around since the early 80’s. They’re no longer available in Canada due to low sales.

They were quietly discontinued sometime last year and it’s only now making headlines. Even though they’d been discontinued, Mondelez International (owner of Christie’s) hadn’t alerted their social media team to this fact. Oops.

That left many people disappointed when they were reassured the cookies were still out there:

At least the oatmeal flavour is safe! Here’s the full story via The Loop.