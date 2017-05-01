Win a Hot Tub with The Q! Afternoon Show and Twilight Hot Tubs

 Skip to Content
By Amelia Breckenridge
-
May 01, 2017 12:00 am
Victoria, BC, Canada / 100.3 The Q!

100.3 The Q! is excited to partner with Twilight Hot Tubs to celebrate the one year anniversary of their new location!

We’ve got your chance to win a brand new hot tub valued at least $5000! Join The Q! Afternoon Show as they broadcast live-on-location from Twilight Hot Tubs on Wednesday, May 10th from 2 PM – 6 PM! Drop by and try your hand at (fake) fishing in our hot tub; if you catch one, you’re instantly in the draw to win the hot tub! Grand prize winner will be announced on site. Hope to see you at Twilight Hot Tubs located at 3340 Oak Street.

