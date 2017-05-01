Ride ‘Em With Scott James And Win A $600 Westshore Motocross Learn To Ride Package

Westshore Motocross is Victoria’s fun-packed family riding facility, and we want to get you out there on the track.

Join me at 1040am this week (Monday May 01 through Friday May 05) for Ride ‘Em; I’ll play you a little bit of a rock song which has something to do with riding, and if you can name the song, I’ll set you up with a couple of Westshore Motocross Learn To Ride passes, and put you in Friday’s draw for a Learn To Ride package for you and nine friends, worth $600.

The Westshore Motocross Learn To Ride program is a one hour course which will teach you how to safely operate and control a beginner-class dirt motorcycle. No experience is required, and no appointment is necessary; the course is suitable for ages 4 and up, including adults. All safety gear is supplied and must be worn.

During your 30 minutes of riding, you’ll learn all about safety gear, including helmets, boots, elbow, knee and shoulder pads, pants, jerseys, gloves and goggles. You’ll become familiar with your motorcycle’s controls, and what the best body position is for safe riding habits. Plus you’ll get one on one assistance in the beginners’ flat oval starting area, where you’ll learn basic control techniques before heading onto the easy part of the dirt track for instructor-escorted laps.

