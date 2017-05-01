Tax Refund Spending Idea #729: John Lennon’s Sketch For The Sgt. Pepper’s Cover Goes On The Auction Block

You just never know what you might find hiding in some corner of that house you just bought — particularly if it’s John Lennon‘s former home. The new owners stumbled across an old sketchbook containing the above rough mockup for the Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band album cover; it’s now up for grabs at auction and is expected to fetch between $US40,000 and $60,000, which is actually surprisingly low for such a one of a kind item. Quoth the Julien’s Live Auctions site:

An ink on paper sketch by John Lennon of the Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band album cover with Lennon’s handwriting of the album’s title on the central bass drum in the image. The drawing was found in a sketchbook left in Lennon’s former home, Kenwood in Surrey, England, and recovered by the new owners. The design of the album cover is known to have been executed by artist Peter Blake based on drawings provided by Paul McCartney. All of The Beatles contributed to the design of the cover in some way. It is unknown how this undated drawing figures into the history of the album cover and Lennon’s involvement.

“Hello, Julien’s? Yes, I did a sketch of Chico and Bandit at the Victoria West dog park, and I’m sure someone will be putting it on an album cover any minute now, and — hello? Hello?”

