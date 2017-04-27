The Comings and Goings of Netflix May 2017

Us Netflix junkies appreciate a heads up of what’s about to leave, so my gift to you:

Leaving Netflix Canada May 2017:

May 1st – Girl With the Dragon Tattoo

May 7th – Searching For Sugar Man

May 9th – Resident Evil Damnation

May 11th – Fast Times at Ridgemont High

May 11th – Van Helsing

May 11th – Blue Crush

May 15th – Safe House

May 19th – The Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes – Season 2

May 23rd – Boychoir

Source: AwesomeCanada

Now for the good stuff – what’s to come to Netflix Canada May 2017:

May 1st – Richard Pryor: Icon (Documentary)

May 2nd – Maria Bamford: Old Baby May (Standup)

May 4th – The Last Kingdom Season 2 Season Finale

May 5th – Sense 8 Season 2

May 5th – Mars Generation

May 5th – Chelsea Season 2

May 9th – Norm Macdonald’s Hitler’s Dog, Gossip and Trickery (Standup)

May 10th – Deepwater Horizon

May 12th – Master of None Season 2

May 12th – Mindhorn

May 12th – Get Me Roger Stone (Documentary)

May 12th – Sahara

May 16th – Tracy Morgan Staying Alive (Standup)

May 19th – Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season 3

May 19th – The Keepers

May 20th – Magic Mike XXL

May 21st – Moonlight

May 21st – Silver Linings Playbook

May 22nd – San Andreas

May 24th – Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 4

May 26th – Bloodline Season 3

May 26th – War Machine

May 30th – Marvel’s Doctor Strange

May 30th – House of Cards Season 5

May 30th – Sarah Silverman: A Speck of Dust (Standup)

Source: MobileSyrup

~Megan