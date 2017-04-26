 Skip to Content
ON AIR NOW6:00 PM - 12:00 AMShayne Kaye
listen live
Home

The Q’s Rockline Theme Thursday With Scott James 042717: One Through Nine

By Scott James
-
April 26, 2017 05:12 pm
Victoria, BC, Canada / 100.3 The Q!
The Q's Rockline Theme Thursday With Scott James 042717: One Through Nine

Friday on The Q Morning Show at 7:15, Ed Bain will wrap up Everyone’s A Winner as he hands out the last of our nine pairs of tickets to U2‘s sold out show in Vancouver with Mumford and Sons, Friday May 12.  As part of The Q‘s (and The Joshua Tree‘s) 30th anniversary celebrations, all nine of our listeners will be checking out one of the biggest shows to hit BC Place this year.

So, on this week’s Rockline Theme Thursday, we’re going to salute all nine listeners by playing songs with the numbers one through nine in their titles.

If you have a particular song in mind, send me an e-mail — or check in with me just after Kirk Mason‘s Thursday noon news at 250 475 100.3.

Here are some musical selections which would most likely get thumbs up from the Rockline Theme Thursday judging panel this week:

terminator-thumbs-up-icon

Love, Dr. Scott James

Subscribe to Scott’s Now posts via RSS

Report A Typo

Comments

Leave a Reply

Latest

More

Trending

More
!