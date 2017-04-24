Win Your Laketown Rock Festival Passes From Scott James

The Laketown Rock Festival is now only 25 sleeps away, and I’m handing out some more passes this week (Monday April 24 through Friday April 28). Listen for a Laketown Rock Festival artist on The Q between 10am and 11am, be caller nine at 250 475 100.3, and I’ll set you up with a couple of full weekend passes, including camping and access to The Island’s Rock Pit.

Monday’s Laketown Artist: Sam Roberts Band

Tuesday’s Laketown Artist: TBA

Wednesday’s Laketown Artist: TBA

Thursday’s Laketown Artist: TBA

Friday’s Laketown Artist: TBA

Love, Dr. Scott James



Subscribe to Scott’s Contest posts via RSS



Report A Typo