 Skip to Content
ON AIR NOW9:00 AM - 2:00 PMScott James
listen live
Home

Win Your Laketown Rock Festival Passes From Scott James

By Scott James
-
April 24, 2017 10:31 am
Victoria, BC, Canada / 100.3 The Q!
Win Your Laketown Rock Festival Passes From Scott James

The Laketown Rock Festival is now only 25 sleeps away, and I’m handing out some more passes this week (Monday April 24 through Friday April 28).  Listen for a Laketown Rock Festival artist on The Q between 10am and 11am, be caller nine at 250 475 100.3, and I’ll set you up with a couple of full weekend passes, including camping and access to The Island’s Rock Pit.

  • Monday’s Laketown Artist:  Sam Roberts Band
  • Tuesday’s Laketown Artist:  TBA
  • Wednesday’s Laketown Artist:  TBA
  • Thursday’s Laketown Artist:  TBA
  • Friday’s Laketown Artist:  TBA

terminator-thumbs-up-icon

Love, Dr. Scott James

Subscribe to Scott’s Contest posts via RSS

Report A Typo

Comments

Leave a Reply

Latest

More

Trending

More
!