“Unusual Bacterial Infection” Prompts Elton John To Cancel Entire Caesars Palace Engagement

Those who were hoping to catch Elton John at one of his Million Dollar Piano shows in Las Vegas will have to cool their rockets, man. Elton was forced to cancel his entire run of shows at Caesars Palace this month and next after he contracted what’s being referred to as “a harmful and unusual bacterial infection” after a tour in South America.

A statement regarding his condition reads “During his return flight home from Santiago, Chile he became violently ill. Upon returning to the UK, Elton’s doctors admitted him to hospital, where he underwent immediate treatment to remove the infection. After spending two nights in intensive care followed by an extended stay in hospital, Elton was released from hospital on Saturday, April 22 and is now comfortably resting at home per doctor’s advice.”

The infection, according to the statement, is “rare and potentially deadly”. Doctors were able to treat it successfully, and Sir Elton is expected to recover fully. He is scheduled to return to the stage Saturday June 03 in Twickenham England. The cancelled shows also include Bakersfield California on Saturday May 06; it’s not clear yet whether that one, and the Vegas shows, will be rescheduled. Meanwile, Elton issued a heartfelt apology: “I am so fortunate to have the most incredible and loyal fans and apologise for disappointing them . I am extremely grateful to the medical team for their excellence in looking after me so well.”

Love, Dr. Scott James



