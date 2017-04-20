Legends Valley Music Festival: Body Count with Ice-T + House of Pain

The headliners for Legends Valley Music Festival have been announced; Body Count, with Ice-T; House of Pain; and Canadian reggae band Magic! The full lineup is still to follow.

The 2017 edition of the festival held at Laketown Ranch in Lake Cowichan is August 23 to Sunday August 27.

Tickets go on sale Monday April 24 via the festival’s official website will include 3-Day Weekend Pass early bird price of $149 ($160 regular) VIP Weekend Pass early bird $259 ($270 regular)

Camping will also be available.

Legends Valley is also the home base of Bio Cup Canada, a celebration of cannabis culture, including an international grower’s competition and exhibitors.

Stay tuned to 100.3 The Q! for more festival details and to win passes.