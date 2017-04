Glass Tiger will be a big part of the Sunday lineup at the first annual Laketown Rock Festival on the May long weekend; the band’s keyboard guru, Sam Reid, got on the phone with me today for a chat about a big Glass Tiger song which came to us straight out of 1854, why the band has been doing a lot of commuting lately, how Alan is doing following a major health scare and more.

