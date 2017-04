Sam Roberts Band will be part of the big Laketown Rock Festival kickoff, Friday May 19 in the beautiful Cowichan Valley. Sam was kind enough to give me a call today to chat about the album, recording at The Hip‘s Bathouse Studios, and more — plus, we rolled out another track from the Terraform album, along with a classic from Chemical City.

