The Q’s Rockline Theme Thursday With Scott James 042017: It’s All About You

Everyone’s a winner right now — as in, we’re hooking all nine of you (and your guests) up with tickets to the sold out U2 and Mumford & Sons show, Friday May 12 at Rogers Arena — Ed Bain draws for a pair of tickets every weekday on The Q Morning Show now through Friday April 28, and if you’re caller 30 when you hear a U2 song on The Q, you’re the next day’s (or Monday’s, in the case of a Friday) draw. In light of all that, since it’s all about you two, we’ll make it all about you this week on The Q’s Rockline Theme Thursday by playing songs with “you” in their titles.

If you have a particular song in mind, send me an e-mail — or check in with me just after Kirk Mason‘s noon Thursday news at 250 475 100.3.

Here are some musical selections which would most likely get thumbs up from the Rockline Theme Thursday judging panel this week:

Love, Dr. Scott James



