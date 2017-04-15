Dream Vacation? Classic Rock and Mexico!

This is pretty hard to beat if you’re looking for a fall vacation: Rock Getaway.

The Hard Rock Hotel in Riviera Maya, Mexico, will host the first all inclusive Rock Getaway featuring:

Don Henley, Roger Daltry, Santana, Steve Miller Band, Bad Company, Foreigner, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Cheap Trick, George Thorogood & the Destroyers, Blue Oyster Cult, Foghat, Queensryche, and more.

The choices are between a 4, 7, or 11 day stay at either the Hard Rock Hotel or the UNICO 20°87° from October 26th through November 5th.

This experience will cost you between $1795.00 pp – $9,290.00 pp USD. In Canadian speak that’s $2,393.00 – $12,382.00 pp.

No harm in dreaming, right? ~Megan