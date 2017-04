Hoppy Easter!

There are lots of Easter egg hunts around town this weekend – here are a few of the big ones:

Saturday

Uptown: 10:30am at the town plaza.

Victoria Public Market: 12:30-3:30pm

Oak Bay: 11:00am-1:00pm in the park behind the Municipal Hall

George Jay Elementary: 12:00-2:00pm

Sunday

Gorge Park: 12:00-3:00pm

Centennial Park (Central Saanich): 12:00pm start