Today’s Marijuana Legislation HIGHlights

The federal government has just introduced a suite of bills to legalize recreational marijuana. Here are some of the salient points:

Sales are to be restricted to those 18 or older, although provinces will have the jurisdiction to increase their own minimum age

Adults 18 and older would be permitted to publicly possess up to 30 grams of dried cannabis, or its equivalent in non-dried form

Sales by mail or courier through a federally licensed producer would be allowed in provinced which lack a regulated retail system

Adults 18 and older would be permitted to grow up to four cannabis plants for each residence, with plants not to exceed one meter in height

Adults 18 and older would also be allowed to produce legal cannabis products, such as food or drinks, for personal use at home

At first, sales will entail only fresh and dried cannabis, cannabis oils and seeds and plants for cultivation. Sales of edibles will come later, once regulations for production and sale can be developed

Possession, production, and distribution outside the legal system would remain illegal, as would imports or exports without a federal permit. Such permits would cover only limited purposes, such as medical or scientific cannabis and industrial hemp

Travellers entering Canada would still be subject to inspections for prohibited goods, including cannabis

The existing program for access to medical marijuana would continue in its current form

Love, Dr. Scott James



Subscribe to Scott’s Now posts via RSS



Report A Typo