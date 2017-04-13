The Q’s Rockline Theme Thursday With Scott James 041317: Show Me The Money Or The Tickets Or The Meat

Today is the final day for this season of What’s In The Van, Man?™; we’ve given away a whole lot of money over the past while (and concert tickets, and delicious meat items) — and on today’s Rockline Theme Thursday, we’re going to salute our winners. I’m not sure how many songs there are about tickets, although I hear Eddie Money has one. As for meats, well … that might be a bit tougher, no pun intended.

If you have a particular song in mind, send me an e-mail — or check in with me just after Kirk Mason‘s noon news today at 250 475 100.3.

Here are some money-oriented musical selections which would most likely get thumbs up from the Rockline Theme Thursday judging panel this week:

