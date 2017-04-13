QMS – Thursday, April 13

U2 Everyone’s A Winner!

Starting Monday, April 17th listen to win one of 9 pairs of U2 tickets to see their “Joshua Tree” concert in Vancouver on Friday, May 12th.

Be Caller #30 when you hear a U2 song, and you are instantly qualified! we will draw a winner from the last day’s qualifiers.

The Q! Morning Show Money Launderin’ Machine is a special little event we do Friday’s at 8:40AM. We heave our golf balls in the dryer and give it a spin. The dryer predicts which numbers we will play in the Lotto Max for the week. Each week, all 9 of our listeners also get in the draw.

Sorry, no Money Launderin’ for Friday, April 14th as we are off for the long weekend.

Dang…

David’s mom passed. She was great!

An Incredible Toy Instrument Cover of the Rage Against the Machine Anthem ‘Killing In the Name Of’