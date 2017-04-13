Starting Monday, April 17th — Everyone’s a Winner with 100.3 The Q!

2017 is a special year for The Island’s Rock. Established 1987, we are celebrating 30 years and we want to keep the fun going for every one of our 9 hilarious, fun, and possibly off-their-rocker listeners who have stuck with us from the beginning– and those who just joined the crew, too!

You could win one of 9 pairs of U2 tickets to see their Joshua Tree 30th anniversary concert in Vancouver on Friday, May 12th. Be Caller #30 when you hear a U2 song anytime between Monday April 17th at 6 AM and Thursday, April 27th at midnight. Just be the right # caller- and you are instantly qualified for a chance to win the next day!

Starting Tuesday, April 18th Ed Bain and the Q! Morning Show will pick a winner from the last day’s qualifiers. In other words, every day you have another chance to win! There will be a draw every weekday morning until Friday, April 28th. You have 9 chances to win! Be sure to listen every day to increase your chances.

Click here for the rules and regs.