The Q!s Monday Men’s Night

It’s back for another year- one of the best deals on the island, and you can win passes every Friday starting this April!

If you haven’t heard about this great men’s event at Olympic View Golf Club that combines golf with beer, food, and the chance to win great prizes, check out the details on our page at TheQ.Fm/Events

Listen to The Q! Afternoon Show with Ryan Awram every Friday afternoon from April 14 – September 22 for your chance to win a round of golf for 2 with golf cart at Olympic View Golf Club.