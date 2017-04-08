Ladies And Gentlemen, Your First Ever Record Store Day Legend: Sir Elton John

Elton John‘s first live album, 17-11-70 (titled 11-17-70 in North America), gave the fledgling singer-songwriter’s career a significant boost — and for Record Store Day 2017, coming up on Saturday April 22, he’s releasing an expanded double LP version. 11-17-70+ gets six extra songs from the original performance at A&R Recording Studios in New York City; Amoreena, a track from a mid-90s reissue, appears on vinyl for the very first time. The package has received the Bob Ludwig remastering treatment and has been re-pressed on a pair of 180 gram vinyl discs.

Says Sir Elton in a media release, “The album 17-11-70 was not meant to be a live one at all. We did one of the first ever stereo radio broadcasts live at A&R Recording Studios in New York City in 1970 on the 17th of November. It was Phil Ramone’s studio, one of the greatest producers of all time, and we just went in the booth and played it as a three-piece: Nigel Olsson on drums and vocals, Dee Murray on bass and vocals, and myself. There was a studio audience of about 100 sitting outside the booth, hearing it coming through the loud speakers, and we just played. I’m astonished by how good we were, listening to this record. It wasn’t initially coming out as a live album, but there were so many bootlegs in those days that the record company put it out. I’m glad they did because it really is something I’m very very proud of.”

This is the tenth anniversary of the annual celebration of vinyl that is Record Store Day, and in honor of that, Elton has been anointed the first worldwide Record Store Day Legend. In this video, he talks about his lifelong love affair with vinyl, recalling some of his first singles like Danny & The Juniors‘ At The Hop and Jackie Wilson‘s Reet Petite. Today, he says, he still buys five or six records each week (including, sometimes, in Vancouver).

Elton has something in common with those of us who know what cartridges and stylii are. “I love record stores,” he says. “I can go to the record store in Vegas and spend three hours in there. Just the smell of it, the looking at it, the wonder of it, the memories … I love vinyl so much … the tactile nature, the ritual of it, looking at the sleeve … especially with the old albums and the liner notes – who played on them, the process of putting it on, the needle going on and the sound coming out. And it does sound better, I know it does. It’s just the wonder of having vinyl.”

Elton John, ‘11.17.70+’ Track Listing

Side A

1. “Take Me to the Pilot

2. “Honky Tonk Women”

3. “Sixty Years On”

4. “Can I Put You On”

Side B

1. “Bad Side of the Moon”

2. “Burn Down the Mission” (Incl. “My Baby Left Me” / “Get Back”)

Side C

1. “Indian Sunset”*

2. “Amoreena”**

3. “Your Song”*

Side D

1. “Country Comfort”*

2. “I Need You to Turn To”*

3. “Border Song”*

4. “My Father’s Gun”*

* Previously unreleased bonus track

** Newly remixed bonus track

