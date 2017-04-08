Listen to win a Boat Show Weekend from The Q! Morning Show

The Victoria Inner Harbour Boat Show takes place April 27–30, 2017!

The Boat Show has something for everyone in love with the idea of boating, whether you are still dreaming, new to the boating scene, an experienced sailor, on a modest budget, or want only the best. It will all be there. And we wanna send you, for free.

On the Q! Morning Show starting Monday, April 10th until Friday, April 14th listen to win a pair of passes to the show. Daily qualifiers will also be entered in the Grand Prize Draw for a Boat Show Weekend; which will include 2 nights accommodation at a hotel located within walking distance of the Inner Harbour!