No, Steve Perry Will Not Bolt Immediately After Journey’s Rock Hall Induction Tonight

Contrary to prior scuttlebutt, former lead Journeyman Steve Perry will not “skedaddle” after accepting Journey’s inductino into the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame tonight. No, no. According to hacks over at TMZ, he’ll hang for a bit and perform with his old band during the ceremony, which goes downtonight at the Barclays Center. This will be the first time he’s appeared with them in more than a quarter century — they last played together in 1991.

TMZers say that Journey will fire up three songs tonight: Lights, Separate Ways and Don’t Stop Believin’ — and we’ll hear Perry’s pipes on at least one of them. The induction ceremony will air on HBO Saturday April 29 at 800pm.

Love, Dr. Scott James



