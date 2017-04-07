 Skip to Content
Friday, April 07

By Graham Caddy
-
April 07, 2017 10:01 am
Victoria, BC, Canada

Here is the What’s In The Van Man “Seats Or Meats” edition schedule.

The Q! Morning Show Money Launderin’ Machine is a special little event we do Friday’s at 8:40AM. We heave our golf balls in the dryer and give it a spin. The dryer predicts which numbers we will play in the Lotto Max for the week. Each week, all 9 of our listeners also get in the draw.

Here are the numbers that the dryer produced for the Friday, April 7th draw: 1,6,10,12,15,18,49

R.I.P Don Rickle.

Dang… She is 15. Sweet version.

 

