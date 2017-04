Alabama bluegrass group Iron Horse takes on Nirvana’s All Apologies.

They’re releasing a tribute album ‘Pickin’ on Nirvana: A Bluegrass Tribute Featuring Iron Horse’. It comes out on Record Store Day, April 22nd!

Here’s the track listing:

SIDE A

All Apologies About A Girl In Bloom Polly Drain You Pennyroyal Tea

Side B

Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge on Seattle Come As You Are Sappy On A Plain Dumb

There’s more about it in this NME article

~Megan