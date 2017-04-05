Sgt. Pepper Gets The Super Deluxe Reissue Treatment At 50

Thursday June 01, we’ll be paraphrasing Sir Paul McCartney: “It was fifty years ago today”. It was June 01 1967 when The Fab Four unleased Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band upon an unsuspecting world, and to recognize the milestone, the album is getting the full tilt deluxe reissue treatment, with a colossal box set coming Friday May 26 via Apple Corps/Capitol/UMe.

The late Sir George Martin‘s son Giles has remixed and remastered the whole fershlugginer schmear in stereo, assisted by Sam Okell at Abbey Road Studios, and the package has been embiggened with early studio takes and a slew of previously unreleased recordings. The media release notes that this is the first time Sgt. Pepper’s has been remixed since its original release; it’s also the first Beatles album to be remixed and expanded since Let It Be … Naked, fourteen years ago.

Several anniversary packages of Sgt. Pepper’s have been revealed, with each one containing the remix.

The super deluxe edition contains six discs, with the new stereo mix of the album on Disc 1; Discs 2 and 3 carry 33 extra studio recordings, most of which have never been heard before outside the studio, along with a new stereo treatment of Penny Lane and a stereo mix of Strawberry Fields Forever from 2015. On Disc 4, we find the original mono versions of Penny Lane and Strawberry Fields Forever, the United States promo version of Penny Lane with the piccolo trumpet ending, and previously unreleased mono mixes of She’s Leaving Home, Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds, and A Day In The Life, all of which surfaced during archive exploration. The box set is finished off with Blu-ray and DVD discs containing 4K versions of the promo films for A Day In The Life, Penny Lane and Strawberry Fields Forever, along with The Making Of Sgt. Pepper — the 1992 documentary which was broadcast once and never subsequently released.

If that’s not enough, there’s a also a 144 page hardcover book with introductions from Martin and Sir Paul McCartney, and in depth notes about each song, the legendary album cover’s design, historical context and more.

A somewhat lower-key deluxe set is available; it’s a two-CD version with the new album mix on Disc 1 and eighteen tracks on Disc 2, including thirteen previously unreleased full takes of each song in their original album order, plus instrumentals for Penny Lane and Strawberry Fields Forever.

The deluxe vinyl version is a 180 gram pressing with the new mix on LP 1 and those thirteen unreleased alternate takes on LP 2.

Details on all other options are over here.

Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band Super Deluxe box set:

CD 1 (Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band 2017 stereo mix):

1. Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band

2. With A Little Help From My Friends

3. Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds

4. Getting Better

5. Fixing A Hole

6. She’s Leaving Home

7. Being For The Benefit Of Mr. Kite!

8. Within You Without You

9. When I’m Sixty-Four

10. Lovely Rita

11. Good Morning Good Morning

12. Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (Reprise)

13. A Day In The Life

CD 2:

1. Strawberry Fields Forever [Take 1]

2. Strawberry Fields Forever [Take 4]

3. Strawberry Fields Forever [Take 7]

4. Strawberry Fields Forever [Take 26]

5. Strawberry Fields Forever [Stereo Mix – 2015]

6. When I’m Sixty-Four [Take 2]

7. Penny Lane [Take 6 – Instrumental]

8. Penny Lane [Vocal Overdubs And Speech]

9. Penny Lane [Stereo Mix – 2017]

10. A Day In The Life [Take 1]

11. A Day In The Life [Take 2]

12. A Day In The Life [Orchestra Overdub]

13. A Day In The Life (Hummed Last Chord) [Takes 8, 9, 10 and 11]

14. A Day In The Life (The Last Chord)

15. Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band [Take 1 – Instrumental]

16. Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band [Take 9 And Speech]

17. Good Morning Good Morning [Take 1 – Instrumental, Breakdown]

18. Good Morning Good Morning [Take 8]

CD 3:

1. Fixing A Hole [Take 1]

2. Fixing A Hole [Speech And Take 3]

3. Being For The Benefit Of Mr. Kite! [Speech From Before Take 1; Take 4 And Speech At End]

4. Being For The Benefit Of Mr. Kite! [Take 7]

5. Lovely Rita [Speech And Take 9]

6. Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds [Take 1 And Speech At The End]

7. Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds [Speech, False Start And Take 5]

8. Getting Better [Take 1 – Instrumental And Speech At The End]

9. Getting Better [Take 12]

10. Within You Without You [Take 1 – Indian Instruments Only]

11. Within You Without You [George Coaching The Musicians]

12. She’s Leaving Home [Take 1 – Instrumental]

13. She’s Leaving Home [Take 6 – Instrumental]

14. With A Little Help From My Friends [Take 1 – False Start And Take 2 – Instrumental]

15. Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (Reprise) [Speech And Take 8]

CD 4:

1. Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band [Original Mono Mix]

2. With A Little Help From My Friends [Original Mono Mix]

3. Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds [Original Mono Mix]

4. Getting Better [Original Mono Mix]

5. Fixing A Hole[Original Mono Mix]

6. She’s Leaving Home[Original Mono Mix]

7. Being For The Benefit Of Mr. Kite! [Original Mono Mix]

8. Within You Without You [Original Mono Mix]

9. When I’m Sixty-Four [Original Mono Mix]

10. Lovely Rita [Original Mono Mix]

11. Good Morning Good Morning [Original Mono Mix]

12. Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (Reprise) [Original Mono Mix]

13. A Day In The Life[Original Mono Mix]

14. Strawberry Fields Forever [Original Mono Mix]

15. Penny Lane [Original Mono Mix]

16. A Day In The Life [Unreleased First Mono Mix]

17. Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds [Unreleased Mono Mix – No. 11]

18. She’s Leaving Home [Unreleased First Mono Mix]

19. Penny Lane [Capitol Records U.S. Promo Single – Mono Mix]

DISCS 5 & 6 (Blu-ray & DVD):

1. The Making of Sgt. Pepper [restored 1992 documentary film, previously unreleased]

2. Promotional Films for “A Day In The Life,” “Strawberry Fields Forever,” “Penny Lane” [4K restored]

